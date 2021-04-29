Billy R. Smith, 57, of Fountain Inn, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Born in Orangeburg, SC, he was the son of the late Billy R. Smith, Sr. and Marilyn Hutto Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Smith and her three sons, Landon, Jaxson, and Mason Brown; and one sister, Lorilyn Smith and her husband, Jim Wong.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Cannon-Byrd Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Cannon-Byrd Memorial Park. The family will received friends at the funeral home starting at 3:00 p.m.
Cannon-Byrd Funeral Home is assisting the family.