WATERLOO — Mr. Martin “Billy” G. Riser, age 81 , of Waterloo, South Carolina, passed away on January 4, 2022.

Mr. Riser was born in Laurens County, a son of the late Marvin L. Riser and the late Sally Burdette Riser. He retired from Pulliam Trucking Company, after fifty years of service. He loved trucking and enjoyed his many years in the trucking industry; fondly known and remembered as “Pork Chop”.

Survivors include four daughters Jean (Buddy) Cockrell, Karen (Greg) Crosby, Angela (Dwayne) Sharpe, Cindy Bagwell; a son Michael (Susan) Chaney; twenty grandchildren and thirty-four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Ricky Martin Riser; a brother, Robert “Bobby” Ernest Riser; and a daughter-in-law Charlene Floyd.

Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Union Church, Waterloo, SC, on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Laverne “Buddy” Cockrell and Pastor Danny Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Union Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Bethlehem Union Church, Waterloo SC.

Memorials may be made to Hopewell CH Church, 777 Old Chappells Ferry Rd, Saluda SC 29138.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.

