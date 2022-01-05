WATERLOO — Mr. Martin “Billy” G. Riser, age 81 , of Waterloo, South Carolina, passed away on January 4, 2022.
Mr. Riser was born in Laurens County, a son of the late Marvin L. Riser and the late Sally Burdette Riser. He retired from Pulliam Trucking Company, after fifty years of service. He loved trucking and enjoyed his many years in the trucking industry; fondly known and remembered as “Pork Chop”.
Survivors include four daughters Jean (Buddy) Cockrell, Karen (Greg) Crosby, Angela (Dwayne) Sharpe, Cindy Bagwell; a son Michael (Susan) Chaney; twenty grandchildren and thirty-four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Ricky Martin Riser; a brother, Robert “Bobby” Ernest Riser; and a daughter-in-law Charlene Floyd.
Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Union Church, Waterloo, SC, on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Laverne “Buddy” Cockrell and Pastor Danny Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Union Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Bethlehem Union Church, Waterloo SC.
Memorials may be made to Hopewell CH Church, 777 Old Chappells Ferry Rd, Saluda SC 29138.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.