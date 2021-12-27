Billy Ray Dye

ELBERTON, Ga. — Mr. Billy Ray Dye, 72, of 2890 Calhoun Falls Highway, Elberton, GA, husband of Kathy Young Dye, died December 25, 2021. The family is at the residence. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton, GA is in charge of arrangements, 706-283-5142, www.berryfh.com.

