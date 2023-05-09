NINETY SIX — William “Billy” Harold Hoole Jr., 83, of Ninety Six, widower of Martha Ann Scott Hoole, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Hospice House.

Born in Deckerville, MI, on October 10, 1939, he was the only child of the late Sara Armstrong Hoole and William Harold Hoole. He moved with his family to South Carolina at the age of 2 and lived the rest of his life there.

