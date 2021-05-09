William Rhodes Hulon "Billy Harter", 35, of Ninety Six, died Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home.
Born in Greenwood he was a son of Laurie Avery Hulon and the late Coley T. Harter. Billy worked with CLC and attended Gospel Light.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Avery, Smokey & Faye Dill Emery; an uncle, Russell Emery; and an aunt, Sandra Gable.
Surviving in addition to his mother of Union are his fiancée, Jessica McManus; a son, Peanut Owings; two sisters, Jessica Allison and Stacey Harter; three brothers, Justin Hulon, Bo Harter and Coley Harter; and special friends, Steven Brewington and Olivia McCary.
The family will have a gathering of friends on Monday at Harley Funeral Home from 6-8 pm.
The family is at the home of his brother, Justin Hulon, 904 Wilson Bridge Road, Ninety Six.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Billy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.