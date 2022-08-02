Billy Fred Duvall

Billy Fred Duvall, 87, resident of Idlewood, widow of Rebecca Elaine Grice Duvall, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Legacy South Pointe Drive in Greenville.

Born March 21, 1935, in Greenwood County, he was a son of the late Willie Fred and Marie Hartness Poore Duvall. He was a 1953 graduate of Greenwood High School, attended Clemson College, served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957, and retired from Monsanto in 1985, after more than 25 years of service.