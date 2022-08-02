Billy Fred Duvall, 87, resident of Idlewood, widow of Rebecca Elaine Grice Duvall, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Legacy South Pointe Drive in Greenville.
Born March 21, 1935, in Greenwood County, he was a son of the late Willie Fred and Marie Hartness Poore Duvall. He was a 1953 graduate of Greenwood High School, attended Clemson College, served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957, and retired from Monsanto in 1985, after more than 25 years of service.
A member of Tranquil United Methodist Church, he was also an avid Clemson Tiger Football fan, a former member of IPTAY and was a member of the Dixie Coffee Club.
Surviving are a son, William Mark Duvall of Greenville; a sister, Linda D. and husband Jim Hagan of Greenwood; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a sister, Betty D. Reese and a brother, W.C. Duvall.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at Tranquil United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cemetery Fund of Tranquil United Methodist Church, 1702 McCormick Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.
