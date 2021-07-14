Billy Evans, 41, of Greenwood, husband of Erin Brock Evans, died Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was born in Greenwood to the late John William 'Johnny E.' Evans and Carla Ann Nabors.
A 1997 graduate of Ninety Six High School, Billy also graduated from Piedmont Technical College. He was a member of the Band of Brothers Motorcycle Club in Greenwood and worshiped at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Greenwood.
Billy is survived by his wife, Erin; a son, Jackson Evans all of Greenwood; and two aunts, Kay Voiselle of Ninety Six and Mary Shahid of Charleston.
A service to celebrate Billy's life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Band of Brothers Clubhouse, 219 Shaun Road, Greenwood, SC 29649, with Bikers for Christ presiding. After the service, there will be a ride to Billy's favorite place, Caesar's Head. Kickstands up at 11 a.m.
The family is at the home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions, in memory of Billy, be sent to the The Caroline Project, 112 Whitehall St., Abbeville, SC 29620.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Evans family.