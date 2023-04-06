Billy DeShawn Watson Jr. Wanda Rinker Apr 6, 2023 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Billy DeShawn "DJ" Watson Jr., 25, died on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.The family is at the home of 111 Myrtle Street in Magnolia Place Subdivision.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Parks Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man gets 30-year sentence in shooting, robbery Greenwood PD strikes gold in DUI enforcement Self's residency program tied for third in country with exam scores Greenwood shoemaker, VA doctor earn patent for orthopedic shoes Man charged in 2021 slayings to remain in jail Hays ‘a part of Lander since childhood’ Gallery owner offers tips to aspiring artists at PTC Promised Land Community Association sponsors drop-in GGC involved in first FDA-approved drug for Rett syndrome With roll of the dice, Lander students take chance on changing history Lander Equestrian Center to host Special Olympics of South Carolina Burton Center staff honored SC Endeavors presents awards to Early Childhood Education Program