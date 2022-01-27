ABBEVILLE — Charles W. 'Billy' Bowie, Jr., 68, of Abbeville, husband of Debra Bowie, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Continue Care Hospital at Palmetto Health Baptist in Columbia.

A service to celebrate Billy's life will be 4 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Masks are requested. The family will receive friends following the service outside the funeral home chapel.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Bowie family.

