Billie Ruth Sanders Leopard, 76, resident of Wesley Commons, wife of James Leopard, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Hospice of Laurens County.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Lalend Marriett and Evelyn Sanders and Agnes Alverson and James Stanfield. She was formerly employed with the Clemson Plant in Seneca until their closing. Billie Ruth loved to sing, work puzzles, read, and color. She was a member of Providence Pentecostal Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband, James, are her children, Sherry Pearson of Greenwood, Gordon Pearson of Ladson, and Jennifer Reed (Brandon) of Abbeville; stepson, Rodney Leopard (Crystal) of Seneca; sisters, Judy Lucas and Veda Harrelson, both of Inman; grandchildren, Jonathan Pearson, Corey Reed (Arian), Katie McLane (Will), Kirstie Pearson, Taylor Reed, Kenslie Howard, and Sheldon Reed; and great grandchildren, Madi, Nylee, Zoey, Karsen, Lillie, Jackson, and Elliana.
She was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Deloris Rapp and Rev. Ben Edwards officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Billie Ruth's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
CDC guidelines will be followed including social distancing and masks required.
The family will be at the home of Jennifer and Brandon, 504 Marshall Avenue, Abbeville, SC 29620.