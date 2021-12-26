Billie Ann Smith

Billie Ann Funderburk Smith, 84, resident of 313 Asbury Road, wife of Roy Smith Jr., passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at her home.

Born June 9, 1937, in Pineville, NC, she was a daughter of the late W.E. and Thelma Gordon Funderburk. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was formerly employed with Park Seed and Kress’s 5 and 10.

She was a member of Hodges United Methodist (Cokesbury United Methodist) Church and the Corley Sunday School Class of the church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 65 years are two sons, Roy Anthony “Tony” Smith of Greenwood and Richard Vance and wife Margie Smith of Hodges; a sister, Brenda and husband David Frady of Greenwood; three brothers, Charles E. Funderburk of St. John’s, FL, Michael G. and wife Harriet Funderburk of Greenwood and Wayne E. and wife Frankie Funderburk of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Richard Shane Smith, Roy Clayton Smith and Brandace S. Gray; five great-grandchildren, Ava Grace Smith, Preston Conor Smith, Alexis Smith, Taylor Gray and Savannah Gray; and three great-great grandchildren; and a special niece, Lori Katonak.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Taylor Campbell, Rev. Chaplain Brooklyn Smith and Rev. Robbie Funderburk officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Those wishing to make donations in memory of Mrs. Smith are requested to please consider giving to either Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646, or to Hodges United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 236, Hodges, SC 29653.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Smith family with arrangements.

