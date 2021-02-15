NINETY SIX — Milford Allen "Bill" Weeks, 70, of Pucketts Ferry, died peacefully at the family home in Ninety Six surrounded by loved ones on Friday, February 12, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Paul and Helen Crouch Weeks. Bill received his BA degree in Business from Lander University and served as vice president and lead estimator of Chandler Construction Services, Inc., where he had been employed for more than 30 years. He served on numerous construction boards and architectural committees over the years.
Bill was an avid bowler and enjoyed many competitions at Expo 300. He also loved time spent boating on Lake Greenwood. He served in the Army National Guard and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of the Board of Trustees.
Bill is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Casey and Scott Guerin of Ninety Six and grandchildren, Elliot, Beau and Landry Blake Guerin.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Paul "Mike" Weeks.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chape, with the Rev. Valerie Mireb officiating. CDC guidelines will be observed for social distancing and masks will be required. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Bill's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family.
Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Peeler, Bobby Fernandez, Chris Weeks, Rickey Holley, Scott Guerin and Wade Abbott.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 301 Cambridge St. N., Ninety Six, SC 29666 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (hospicepiedmont.org).