Bill Underwood

ABBEVILLE — William “Bill” Glover Underwood, 72, resident of Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, formerly of Greenwood, SC, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Born in Abbeville County, SC, he was a son of the late William “Gene” Underwood and Sarah Belle Fleming Underwood.
He was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a former mason, musician and worked in maintenance as his career. In the last few years, he enjoyed faceting and framing his Indian artifacts he had once found and collected during his younger years.
He was a member of Lupo United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a brother Bobby Underwood (Sharon) of Greenwood, SC and two daughters.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, where he spent his last year when he could no longer be cared for at home. Also a special thank you to Sandra Farmer Humphrey for her help in his care during his declining years.
Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be conducted Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Little Mountain Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Ralph Byars officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Bill may be made to Little Mountain Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 3836 Hwy. 28 N. Abbeville, SC 29620.
