Bill Tunstall
Billy A. “Bill” Tunstall, Sr., 93, of Kimbrook, husband of Doris Calvert Tunstall, died Monday, April 19, 2021 at Hospice House.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Columbus T. and Lillie Dale Bishop Tunstall. He was a graduate of Laurens High School and attended Presbyterian College. Bill owned and operated the Greenwood Motel and other rental properties for nearly 70 years. He continued going into the office at the motel regularly through age 92. He was a US Navy veteran of World War II.
He was a faithful member of Main Street United Methodist Church, where he served as head usher for more than 50 years.
Bill was preceded in death by a son, Judge Billy A. Tunstall, Jr.; sisters, Doris Wilbanks, Ruby Diamond, Virginia Weathers, Ruth Medlock and Bertha Tunstall and brothers, Roy Tunstall and James Tunstall.
He is survived by his wife of the home; a son, John Thomas “Tommy” Tunstall; daughters, Lori Anne Tunstall Hagood and Hope Tunstall Askew (Mark), all of Greenwood; daughter-in-law, Bridget Tunstall; grandchildren, Bess Tunstall Hoy (Daniel Jason Hoy), Billy A. “Tee” Tunstall, III, Spence Hagood, Callie Askew, Marler Askew, Lillie Askew and Gibson Askew; great grandchildren, Emerson Hoy and Aubrey Hoy; and special niece, Martha Culbertson and her husband, William and their son, Sherman.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Main Street United Methodist Church, with the Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating. The service will be livestreamed by visiting www.mainstreetgreenwood.org.
The family will greet visitors in the narthex of the church following the service.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 Main Street N, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.