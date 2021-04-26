Bill Sanders Jr.
WEST COLUMBIA — Bill Sanders Jr., 60, passed away on April 23, 2021.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, and all other times at the home of his daughter.
Bill was born March 19, 1961 in Greenwood to Bill and Mary Alice Sanders. Affectionately known as “Wild Bill” to his family and friends, he enjoyed the simple things in life. He was a unique, hardworking Godly man. Most importantly, he was most proud of his children and grandchildren and the bond he shared with his two little brothers and Dad.
He is predeceased by his mother, Mary Alice Sanders. Survivors include his daughter, Alicia Sanders Maxie (Scott) of Hanahan; a son, Beau McCabe Sanders of Orlando, FL; two grandchildren, Reagan Maxie, Graham Maxie; father, Bill Sanders, Sr. of Cayce; two brothers, Lee Sanders (Sandy) of Belton, and Steve Sanders (Kristen) of Cayce; his companion, Sharon Sightler; and a host of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com