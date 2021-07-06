William Allen Robinson, 80, of Grand Harbor, husband of Mary Catherine Robinson, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Meadeville, WV, he was the son of the late Olin and Emma Arnett Robinson. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where he earned a degree in chemical engineering. Bill retired from General Electric Chemical Division as a Senior Design Engineer and was a member of the Society of Professional Engineers. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine; his daughter, Deborah Twigg and her husband, Allan, of Chicago, IL and their children, Christopher and Caroline, both of Denver, CO; his son, William Robinson, Jr. and his wife, Aimee, of Aldie, VA, and their children, Eryn and Sean; his sister, Bonnie Lauterer and her husband, Kenneth, of Gainesville, FL, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with the Rev. Fr. JP Narichetti officiating.
In lieu of flowers, it is respectfully requested that donations be sent in Bill's memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 (heart.org) or HospiceCare of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (hospicepiedmont.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.