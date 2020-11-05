William E. Bice, 82, of Greenwood, widower of Eleanor "Bobbie" Marshall Bice, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Born in Cincinnati, OH, he was a son of the late Elmer Raymond Bice, Sr. and Mildred Grace Higgins Bice. William retired from Tarmac and was a member of Emerald Baptist Church, where he was in the Senior Men's Sunday school class.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Bernice Barlage; three brothers: Robert Bice, Elmer Bice, Jr. and Richard Bice; a granddaughter, Miranda Bice; and a great-grandson Chandler.
Surviving are his children: Pamela Powell, Willie Bice, Ward Bice (Linda), Kenneth Bice (Sherry), Steven Bice (Stacey) and Patti Calliham (Kenny); a sister, Nancy Bice Warner of Cincinnati, OH; a brother, Donnie Bice of Cincinnati, OH; nineteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Rick Hendricks and Rev. Curt Eidson officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting William's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. Burial will be at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Stevie Bice, Bobby Bice, Gregg Smith, Dean Powell, Rick Scott and Shad Derrick.
Honorary escort will be the members of the Men's Sunday school class.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m.