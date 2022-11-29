Bil Heath, 70, died November 28th after an arduous battle with cancer. William Raleigh Heath, Jr. was a father, husband, son, brother, uncle, scout, sailor, teacher, hunter, farmer, fisherman, friend and most importantly a Christian.
Born in Yokosuka, Japan on November 7, 1952 to Maj. William Raleigh Heath, Sr. and Mary Sue Wrenn, his early years were spent in Japan, California, and Germany, moving to Columbia, SC for grade school. Bil graduated from AC Flora High School, Newberry College, and Piedmont Technical College.
Bil Heath earned the rank of Eagle Scout, while a member of St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church. He proudly served in the US Navy aboard the Claude V Ricketts guided missile destroyer during the Vietnam conflict. Bil worked for Milliken and Company for many years in various capacities, even returning to his birthplace, Japan, as HR Director. He retired from Piedmont Technical College as the radiologic technologist clinical coordinator. Bil was truly destined for this final vocation, as it gave him great joy to see his students flourish. He constantly encouraged them and worked tirelessly to remove barriers to their success, while they were his students and into his retirement years.
Although Bil grew up as a city boy, he cherished the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and working at the Farm - a true labor of love. He had an uncanny knack for finding common ground for conversation with most anyone, which made for great fun at gatherings of all types. Bil was always up for an adventure. His kind and generous spirit was evident in all that he did. Bil loved with his whole heart and this was demonstrated throughout all aspects of his life.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Wardlaw, his daughter, Lauren (Miguel), his sister Kathryn, many in-laws, outlaws, nieces, nephews, cousins, former students, friends, and pups - Subi and Harley. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Susan.
Many thanks to all who supported him throughout this journey. Presently, there are no plans for a funeral service. Memorials can be made to: Humane Society of McCormick County, Inc., P.O. Box 900, McCormick, SC 29835 or Wardlaw Heath Endowed Scholarship Fund, Piedmont Technical College Foundation, PO Box 1467, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Heath family.