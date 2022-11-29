Bil Heath

Bil Heath, 70, died November 28th after an arduous battle with cancer. William Raleigh Heath, Jr. was a father, husband, son, brother, uncle, scout, sailor, teacher, hunter, farmer, fisherman, friend and most importantly a Christian.

Born in Yokosuka, Japan on November 7, 1952 to Maj. William Raleigh Heath, Sr. and Mary Sue Wrenn, his early years were spent in Japan, California, and Germany, moving to Columbia, SC for grade school. Bil graduated from AC Flora High School, Newberry College, and Piedmont Technical College.