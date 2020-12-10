Beverly Bright LeFevre, 83, of Florida Avenue, died on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late James Bright and Audrey Keen Southerland. Beverly was a caregiver and a member of Mountain Baptist Church in West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Alisha Tressler; and four brothers, Glenn Bright, Herbert Bright, Kenny Bright and Jimmy Bright.
Surviving are her children, Russ LeFevre (Cecile) of Washington, Bill LeFevre of VA, Dave LeFevre of Anderson and Arusla "Dubbie" Terry (Mark) of Greenwood, where she made her home with the past 3 years; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a special nephew, Glenn Bucky Bright.
A private memorial service will be held.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Beverly's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.