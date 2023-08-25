Beverly Johnson Park Wanda Rinker Aug 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beverly Johnson Park, former resident of Wesley Commons, widow of Charles A. Park, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023 at her home in McCormick.Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services at www.blythfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories O'Charley's closes its doors in Greenwood Fatz thins the restaurant herd, closes all restaurants Two people die in separate wrecks in Laurens County District 51 board hires Crockett as next superintendent Greenwood Charter Academy sees fewer students than expected Class of 1959 gathers at Outback Two Laurens County nursing graduates receive pins Twelve Greenwood County nursing graduates receive pins Countybank opening second financial center Lander Art professor to give community lecture Frances Meredith celebrates 106th birthday Karlie Hill August Yard of the Month Families, volunteers help Lander students make big move into college