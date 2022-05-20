Beverly Harris Blair

WILLINGTON — Beverly Blair, affectionately known as Bunny, was born on July 22, 1952 and departed this life on May 17, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lillie Mae Harris. Beverly earned an Associate Degree of Arts from Friendship Community College. She retired from Sage Automotive Interiors after over 17 years of dedicated service.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories two daughters and one son: Markishia Blair of the home, Bridget Blair of Abbeville, and Nicklous Blair of Charlotte, NC. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, one sister Gloria Harris, one brother Thomas Harris Jr., 2 nieces Tamala Harris and Tanika Harris, and one great-nephew and great-niece that she considered her additional grandchildren. Her warm smile would light up any room.

Public viewing will be Saturday and Sunday from 1-6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral serices will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Holy Rock Church Cemetery. Repass at Mims Community Center. The family is at the home. Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the Blair Family.

