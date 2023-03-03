FORT MILL — Beverly (Bev) Jean Sisson Peet, 94, passed away February 24, 2023 at her home in Fort Mill, SC. She was born in Courtland, NY, on October 23, 1928 and was the daughter of Robert and Eva Sisson.
Preceding her in death was her beloved husband of 68 years George Frederic Peet, her father, Robert L. Sisson, mother, Eva Scofield Sisson, and son Richard (Rick) M. Peet.
Her immediate surviving family member is her son Robert E. Peet of Fort Mill, SC.
Beverly lived in several different states during her life time due to her husband’s job. With his retirement, she became a long-term resident of Greenwood, SC, until her recent move to Fort Mill to be with her son, Robert.
She enjoyed painting and was known for her artistry. Many of her paintings were exhibited and sold. She also loved the companionship of the many dogs that she owned during her lifetime that became part of the family.
Beverly was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed the blessings of family and friends throughout her life and treasured her special and endearing relationship with a daughter-in-law, Linda Peet Dugan.
Beverly was a remarkable woman who will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
A memorial service will be held at Rock Presbyterian Church, 122 Rock Church Road, NW, Greenwood, SC (864-538-4932) on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2 p.m.