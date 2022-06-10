Bettye S. Dorn

Bettye S. Dorn, 78, of 107 Acres Road Grove North, wife of Calvin L. Dorn, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Ed Stevens and the late Edith Williams. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca, where she served as an usher.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Calvin L. Dorn of the home; one son, Calvin R. Dorn of Greenwood; one brother, Johnny Stevens of Greenwood; a grandchild, CPL. Darius J. (Linda) Dorn of Fort Riley, Kansas; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca, conducted by Rev, Cartrell A. Blume Sr. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

