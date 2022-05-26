Betty "Beeka" Wise Coleman, 96, resident of W. Laurel Avenue, widow of William Davis "Bill" Coleman, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, January 5, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Alexander C. and Sophia Waldrop Wise. Mrs. Coleman was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Limestone College, with a degree in Chemistry. She retired from Greenwood School District 50 teaching Special Ed and Science and later taught at Piedmont Technical College and Cambridge Academy.
A member of the First Baptist Church, Mrs. Coleman was also a member of Carpenter Sunday School Class of the church and was the originator of the Heritage Room, Holly Garden Club and President of Federation of Garden Clubs, active member of DAR, Historical Society in Greenwood, and helped establish Greenwood Museum. Mrs. Coleman was also a member of 9 O'clock Dance Club, Cotillion Dance Club, and Tarantella Dance Club.
Surviving are four daughters, Cynthia Wise Coleman of Greenwood, Suzanne Coleman Pettay and husband, Dr. Dan Pettay of Summerville, Patricia Coleman Bridges of Greenwood and Carol Bowles Coleman of Georgetown; two sons, William Davis Coleman, III and wife, Becky of Greenwood and Robert Clifton Coleman and wife, Susie of Prosperity; grandchildren, Tye Pettay (Marcia) of Beaufort, Scott Pettay (Jen) of Hendersonville, NC, Patrick Pettay (Christy) of Jackson, TN, Karen Pettay of Greenwood, Duffy Bridges (Julia) of Greenwood, Sophie Bridges (Tyler Leigaber) of Greenwood, Will Coleman (Holly) of Mt. Pleasant, Meagan Dodgen (Kevin) of Cross Hill, Austin Brown of Greenwood, Brad Neal (Michele) of Prosperity, Blake Neal of Burbank, CA, and Lacey Hallman (Torsten) of Irmo; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Derek, Wilkes, Lawson, Paul, Liam, Amelia, Watson, and Mills; her cat Brandy and special lifelong friend, Rink Thomas. She was affectionally known from her grandchildren as Giggie.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Lex, Bill, and Bob Wise.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church with Dr. Tony Hopkins and Dr. J. William Harris officiating. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tye Pettay, Scott Pettay, Will Coleman, Duffy Bridges, Tyler Leigaber, and Kevin Dodgen. Honorary escorts will be the Carpenter Sunday School Class.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 12-1 in the church Fellowship Hall.
The family would like to thank Brittney Kinard, Mary Tolbert for their love and care, and Dr. Holman's and his office for their all the help.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776 Greenwood, SC 29649, First Baptist Church of Greenwood, 722 Grace Street Greenwood, SC 29649, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Coleman family.