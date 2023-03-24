Betty Smith Brown, 90, widow of Billy Ray Brown, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born July 9, 1932, in Honea Path, she was a daughter of the late Charles Clayton and Virgel Josephine Land Smith. Mrs. Brown was a 1950 graduate of Greenwood High School and was employed by the Burton Center and retired from Connie Maxwell. She was also the co-owner of B-E Donuts.
She was a member of New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are three sons, Barry Brown and wife Pam of Greenwood, Andy Brown and wife Karen of Hodges and Hal Brown and wife Beth of Ninety Six; seven grandchildren, Christi Jackson (Brad), Jason Brown, Brandon Holland, Andrea Dobbins (Eric), Ben Brown, Kari Ann Clark (Ben) and Dee Dee Brown; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Walter Ethridge of Augusta; two fur-babies, Sweet Pea and Honey Bee, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by two brothers, J.C. Smith and Elmer Smith; and three sisters, Grace Wilson, Lillie Mae Ethridge and Jeanette Smith.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3-5 Sunday evening.
A private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank the staff of Agape Hospice Care and Traditions Hospice Care for their attention and care of Mrs. Brown.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice Care, 326 Montague Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.