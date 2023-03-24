Betty Smith Brown, 90, widow of Billy Ray Brown, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born July 9, 1932, in Honea Path, she was a daughter of the late Charles Clayton and Virgel Josephine Land Smith. Mrs. Brown was a 1950 graduate of Greenwood High School and was employed by the Burton Center and retired from Connie Maxwell. She was also the co-owner of B-E Donuts.