Betty Riddle Corley, 93, former resident of Greenwood, widow of Lawrence Maurice Corley passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at National Health Care of Laurens.
Born April 21, 1929, in Greenwood SC, she was the daughter of Walter W. and Maude Burris Riddle.
A graduate of Greenwood High School and Anderson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Mrs. Corley worked for many years as a nurse, retiring as office nurse for Dr. Paul R. Massengill. A member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church for over 50 years, serving God by teaching Sunday School, leading as President of the United Methodist Women, Treasurer, raising money through Missions, cooking meals and a true Christian Witness at church and in the community.
Surviving are her sons, Steven Corley of Catawba, SC and Vince and wife Phyllis Corley of Laurens; two grandchildren, Morgan and husband Chris Rhodes of Laurens and Jamie Corley of Catawba, SC along with four great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters and a brother.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, January 9, 2023, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Viki Hydrick officiating.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Carolina Gardens Assisted Living of Laurens, NHC of Laurens and Caris Hospice for the genuine care given to Mrs. Corley.
Memorials may be made to Lowell Street United Methodist Church, 300 Lowell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.