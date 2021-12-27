NINETY SIX — Betty Page Richey, 89, of 102 Dunn Lane, Ninety Six, widow of Charles Lanford Richey, died Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Phillip Howle officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 - 1 p.m.

