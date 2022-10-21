MCCORMICK — Betty Rebecca Garvin Newby, 71, resident of McCormick, widow of Stanley Lawrence Newby Jr., passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at The Oaks Greenwood.

Born April 14, 1951, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Willie Roscoe and Betty Rebecca Smith Garvin. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, attended Piedmont Technical College, and retired from R & D Maintenance.

