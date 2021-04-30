Betty Joan Brown Moore, 90, of 235 Florida Avenue, Apt. 65, widow of Jesse Edward Moore, Sr. passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late George A. and Gertrude Stone Brown. She was a charter member of Living Waters Tabernacle, where she played the piano and keyboard. Betty was affectionately known as "MA" and was considered the best cook in Greenwood and a delicious baker, known for her German chocolate cake and cherry cheese squares.
Surviving are her children Donna M. Wham, Phillip D. Moore (fiancée, Joni Buzzard), Kim M. Harrison (Rev. Richard), all of Greenwood; grandchildren, Tiffaney Lobrano (Stephen), Christian Tanner (Justin), Richard Harrison, Jr., and Nakia Patrick (Chuck); and numerous great and great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one son, Jesse E. Moore, Jr.; a son-in-law, James Wham; five sisters; and two brothers.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Harrison officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mrs. Betty's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
The family members will be at their respective homes.