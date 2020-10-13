Betty Kay Gresham
Betty Kay Eustace Gresham, 87, of Merriman Avenue, widow of James C. Gresham, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Carl Eustace and Louise Minor Eustace Hair. She was a graduate of the Greenwood College of Commerce and retired from Lander College, and after retirement, went on to work for Parke-Davis. Betty was a member of Bold Spring Baptist Church.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Carla Wise and Pamela Gardner; grandchildren, Brandie Jackson, Leland Scruggs and Garrett Spencer; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and her brother, Bobby Eustace, all of Greenwood.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bold Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Chuck Keller officiating. A recording of the service will be available for viewing later by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family.
Memorials may be made to Bold Spring Baptist Church, 2806 Callison Road, Troy, SC 29848.