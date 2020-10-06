Betty Joyce White
Betty Joyce White, resident of Greenwood, passed away peacefully Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born July 6 in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late Charlton and Eppie Lou Pitt White. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School.
Mrs. White was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and was the former president of the Country Village Home Owners Association.
Surviving are her daughter, Rena Dodgen Allen and husband Tom of Martinez, GA; two sons, Philip C. Dodgen of Greenwood and James Ray Dodgen, Jr. and wife Becky of Gaffney; brother, Jimmy White of Greenwood; one sister, Maria Quattlebaum of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Patrick Dodgen, Annie Latham, Andy Allen and Kevin Dodgen; six great-grandchildren, Jered Robinson, Rylee Latham, Bella Dodgen, Gray Dodgen, Aidan Allen and Paul Dodgen.
Mrs. White was predeceased by three brothers, Herbert “Huck” White, Charlton “Cotton” White and Alton White.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mrs. White’s tribute wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuenralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the White and Dodgen family.