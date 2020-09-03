Betty Johnson Beauford, 89, resident of Bedford Road and Morningside Assisted Living, wife of Sammie L. Beauford, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Hospice House in Greenwood.
Born August 7, 1931, in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Hoke S. and Elizabeth Shirley Johnson. She was a graduate of Hanna High School and attended Lander College. Mrs. Beauford retired from the Customer Service Department of Greenwood Mills.
A member of Mathews United Methodist Church, she was also a member of the Greenwood Mills Quarter Century Club.
Surviving in addition to her husband of sixty four years are a son, Dennis and wife Hope Beauford of Troy; a sister, Sandra Calhoun of Anderson; three brothers, Jerry Johnson, Tommy Johnson and Ronnie Johnson, all of Anderson; two grandsons, Jeffrey and wife Danya Michelle Beauford of Springdale, NC, and Samuel Aaron Beauford of Belmont, NC; and three great grandchildren, Elijah Beauford, Gavin Beauford and Edyn Beauford.
She was predeceased by a sister, Bobbie Stasney and a brother, James Johnson.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Robert Huffman officiating. All are welcome to attend, however, please be sure to use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the use of masks and no personal contact.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Beauford family with arrangements.