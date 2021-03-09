NINETY SIX — Betty Joe Fuller, 77, of 301 Butler Circle, Ninety Six, widow of Joseph L. Fuller, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was raised by her grandparents, Wallace and Mamie Fain. Betty was retired from North American Carbide and was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Fuller and her son, Travis Fuller (Sherry), both of Ninety Six; a sister, Peggy Bridges of Iva; grandchildren, Hailey Fuller, Ashley Hawkins and Joseph Doppler (Destiny); great grandchildren, Harlie Finley, Kaleb Hawkins and Olivia Doppler and special friend, Grant Blair of Ninety Six.
In addition to her husband, Betty was also preceded in death by a son, Tony Calvert.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Earl Hartley officiating. The service will be livestreamed and available for viewing by visiting Betty's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Rodney McCarty, Caston Gibert, Cain Devore, Harden Hawkins, Danny Doolittle, Jerry Fain, Paul Holley and Blake McIntire.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Masks will be required at all times in the funeral home.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, Relay for Life of Greenwood SC, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 (cancer.org).