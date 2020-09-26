Betty Jean Pressley
CALHOUN FALLS — Betty Jean Pressley, 67, of 111 Hickory Street, Calhoun Falls passed on Wednesday morning 9/16/2020 at her home. She was the wife of James L. Pressley of the home.
She was the daughter of the late L.G. Mills and the late Beatrice Tillman Glover and the stepdaughter of the late Ernest Baskin Sr. Betty was a member of Brownoh AME Church in Calhoun Falls, SC. Graveside service will be held 12 noon on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Brownoh AME Church Cemetery. Public viewing Tuesday from 12- 7pm.
The family is at the home. Service entrusted to Richie Funeral Home. www.richiefuneralhome.com