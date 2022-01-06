Betty Jean Dowtin, 77, of 512 Chace Avenue, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at her home. Born in McCormick, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James Dowtin Sr. and the late Onnie S. Tolbert Dowtin. She was a member of Troy Bethel A.M.E. Church, where she was a stewardess, missionary, and a member of the Women's Aide Society #89. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Curtis Dowtin and Pete Childs, and a sister, Janie Simpson.

She leaves to cherish her memories, three sons, Daryl (Mary) Dowtin of Seffner, FL, Keith (Kaiya) Dowtin of Dallas, GA, and Stoyva Dowtin of Greenville, SC; one daughter, Regina Dowtin of Greenwood, SC; one brother, James Dowtin Jr. of Temple Hill, MD; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be noon on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Troy Bethel A.M.E Church, conducted by Rev. Jennifer Brown. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

