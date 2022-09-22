Betty Jean Chappels 77, of 518 Bolt Avenue entered into eternal rest on September 19, 2022. She was born in Greenwood County, June 16, 1945, a daughter of the late Clarence Chappels and Hattie Thomas Chappels. She was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church and served on the Pastor's Aide Ministry. She was a graduate of Brewer High School.

Surviving is brother, James (Kayvonne) Chappels of Victorville, CA; a devoted nephew and niece, Eric and Gloria Chavis Jones of Charlotte, NC; a grandson, Montius Jones of Ware Shoals, SC and a host of other relatives and friends.