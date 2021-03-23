MCCORMICK — Betty J. Smith, 85, of McCormick, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at Regional Med Center of Orangeburg.
A private graveside will be held at McCormick City Cemetery at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Nels Ledwell officiating.
Betty was born to the late Dallas and Molly Sutphin. She has been married to Jimmy Smith for over thirty three years. She was a very active member of McCormick United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She was also active in the Republican Women Organization and in the Senior Center.
Survivors include her husband, James "Jimmy" Smith; a sister, Mickey Uelses (John); a son, Zan Zukowski; two daughters, Karen (Stephen) Ferry, and Kristi Zukowski; two step sons, Mike and Stan Smith; a step-daughter, Susan (Kevin) Sanders; a former daughter-in-law Tina Smith; three grandchildren, Joshua Keener, Raven (Makoto) Yonemura, Ryan (Katie) Keener; four step-grandchildren, Jamie, Magan, and Brandon Smith and Konner Sanders; 4 great-grandchildren, Nolan, Emi, Owen Yonemura, and Dasiy Keener; a nephew Mark Uelses and a niece Kelly Robertson.
Strom Funeral Home is assisting the family.