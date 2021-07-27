ABBEVILLE — Betty G. Fuller, 92, of Abbeville, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was twice married, first, to the late Charles W. Jones and second, to the late Frank Fuller. Mrs. Fuller was born in Abbeville to the late Emory H. and Addie Going Gray.
A 1946 graduate of Abbeville High School, she also graduated from Columbia Business School in 1947. Mrs. Fuller's career reflected her diverse capabilities. Employed by Milliken for 4 1/2 years, in 1951, she became associated with Milliken in New York as a teletype operator. Later she worked at a construction company in Columbia, SC, then with K& M Electrical Products and retired from the Bank of Abbeville with a tenure of thirteen years. Her love of community was exemplified by volunteering whenever and wherever she was needed. Mrs. Fuller had a fondness for all animals, especially cats. She became known as the "Community Cat Lady". A pianist and organist when she was young, Mrs. Fuller was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Charles Bradley Polt-Jones and his wife Isa of Oakland, CA and Scott Hamilton Jones and his wife Nicole of San Diego, CA; two grandchildren, Audrey Polt-Jones and Tamsin Polt-Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated mother. Fiercely devoted to her children and her family, willing to sacrifice when needed, but loving and kind at heart.
A Memorial service will be 11:00AM, Friday, July 30, 2021, in the Harris Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Scotty Willoughby and Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Fuller, may be sent to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family is at the home.
