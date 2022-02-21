Betty Fisher Lowe, 90, of Greenwood, SC, and Maggie Valley, NC, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, February 21, 2022.
Born July 11, 1931, in Honea Path, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Crayton Fisher and Carrie Hammond Fisher. Mrs. Lowe was a successful and trusted entrepreneur, whose career dates from 1963 as owner/operator of multiple businesses in Haywood County, North Carolina. Her favorite, however, was operating TraveLowe's Motel in Maggie Valley, where she retired in 2006. It was there she made many friends who would come back year after year to experience the friendly hospitality that was always her focus. She remained a member of Chiquola Baptist Church in Honea Path, SC, since childhood, but regularly attended First Baptist Church in Maggie Valley, and Laurel Baptist Church in Greenwood. Throughout her many years in business, she truly enjoyed meeting people and sharing experiences. Always willing to give back, she generously helped those in need which brought her much pleasure. She also enjoyed traveling, music, antiquing, jewelry and collecting owls. Known as Ma to family, she was looked upon as a classy, sassy, and wise mother. And it was family, that brought her the greatest joy, all of whom she loved so very deeply.
Surviving are her three children, Fredda McWhorter of Honea Path, Cheryl Baer (Billy), and Lee Lowe (Kelley), of Greenwood; Jack Adkins, her faithful and loving companion of fifty-two years; five grandchildren, Jade Stalnaker, Marcus McWhorter, Kristi Bannister, Michael and Tyler Lowe; eight great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. The last survivor of six children, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn Drake, Vivian White, Jeanette Richey and brothers, Harold Fisher and Manuel Fisher.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Kelly Vail, Nikole Anderson, Regina Ross, Dr. Heidi Rodillo, Dr. Nancy Wicker and all the very special caregivers and staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 23, from 1-2 p.m. Services will immediately follow at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Rooks and Pastor James Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Jade Stalnaker, Marcus McWhorter, Michael Lowe, Tyler Lowe, Rodney Lowe, and Daniel Bannister. Services will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mrs. Lowe's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family members are at their respective homes.