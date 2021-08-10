Betty Awtry Doyle, 87, of Greenwood, beloved wife of Henry Onnie Doyle, Jr. passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
Born in Calhoun Falls, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Lila Parnell Awtry. Betty retired from Monsanto/Ascend. She enjoyed camping and loved spending time with her family especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Onnie E. Doyle, Phillip Doyle and Beverly Knight (Donnie); a brother, Aaron Awtry; grandchildren, Amy Clegg (Kevin), Eric Knight (Valerie), Angela Crawford (Chris), Dana Worthy (Paul) and Samantha Vaughn (Bryan); and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Brian Brock officiating. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.