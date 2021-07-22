Betty Crow Richardson
Betty Crow Richardson, 86, widow of John Lewis Richardson, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born January 11, 1935, in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Gerald and Bertha Walker Crow. She attended Greenwood High School, class of 1953, and was a member of Durst Avenue Church of God.
Surviving are sisters-in-law, Cheryl Crow of Serlerna Park, MD, and Karen Van Buren-Crow of Atlanta, GA; brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins; along with her caregiver Joanna Harmon of Greenwood.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Louie Murray and Rev. CB Turner officiating.
The family is at the home of her cousin, Gerald Rauton, 120 Lawton Street in Greenwood.
Memorials may be made to Durst Avenue Church of God, PO Box 397, Greenwood, SC 29648 or Caris Hospice, 121 Executive Center Drive, Ste 131, Columbia, SC 29210.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of NHC Greenwood and Caris Hospice for their love and care given to Betty.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Richardson family.