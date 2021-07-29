Betty Coursey Warner
Betty Coursey Warner, 90, resident of Greenwood, widow of H.T. Warner, Jr., passed away, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home.
Born December 8, 1930, in Greenwood, the youngest child of the late D. Price Coursey and Elizabeth Dominick Coursey, a family with deep roots in the local area. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1953 graduate of Furman University, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Art Education. Also, in 1953 she married H.T. Warner, beginning her life on Warner farm. In 1966, she began her teaching career as the first Art Techer for Greenwood District 50. For the next 18 years she introduced countless students to the world of visual arts, as well as expanding her own skills.
She was a founding member of the Greenwood Artist Guild along with her longtime friend Ruth Martin. She was active in the local art scene, entering work in many shows over the years and mentoring new artists. Being a farm wife, many of her subjects reflected the rural life she lived and the rolling pastures and wild life she saw from the kitchen window or her back porch. She continued to paint into her later years and enjoyed art vacations and adventures with daughter, Betsy.
Betty was also interested in her family history and enjoyed recounting events from her childhood as well as stories from her elders. She was always delighted when an old acquaintance was found to be a distant relative. She also volunteered at the Greenwood Museum and contributed to an exhibit depicting the city in the early 20th century, a time not far removed from her early life on South Main Street.
She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and was an active in Suzanna Circle before mobility issues slowed her down.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan Warner Johnson (Donny) of Goose Creek, and Betsy Warner Clem Brown (Marc) of Columbia; two grandchildren, Elizabeth “Cille” Tutherow (Jamie) of Clayton, NC; and Michael Weston Clem of Awendaw, SC; two great-grandchildren; Evelyn and Riley Tutherow; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to her honorary granddaughter and best buddy Heather Marcengill and family friends, Connie Jordan, Sharon Smith, Karen Whitt, and Danny Warner.
She was predeceased by her husband H.T. Warner; a sister, Florence Jones; and two brothers, Price, Jr. and William Coursey.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Sunday afternoon.
Memorial may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 North Main Street Greenwood, SC 29649, Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or Greenwood Artist Guild, 612 Calhoun Avenue Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Warner family.