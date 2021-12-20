Betty Carol Ingram, 86, widow of John Haskell Ingram, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Saluda Nursing Center.

Born March 1, 1935, in Clinton, she was a daughter of the late James Floyd Golden and Blanche Brown Ledford. She was a certified nursing assist at Wesley Commons.

Surviving are two sons, Ronald S. (Linda) Powell and Kenneth Steven (Terina) Harvley, both of Greenwood; one daughter, Suzanne (Johnny) Hodges of Hodges; two brothers, Milton (Lilly Mae) Golden of Greenwood and Mike Golden of McCormick; two sisters, Doris Nancy Esco of Greenwood and Marian Miller of Simpsonville; and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ingram was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Gurly Ledford and Janet Golden Pryor; and two brothers, Donald Wayne Ledford and Bobby Ledford.

No services will be held at this time.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Ingram family.

