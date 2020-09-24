Betty Baldwin Frazier Settles
MCCORMICK — Mrs. Betty B. Frazier Settles was born in McCormick SC, November 06, 1931. She departed this life on September 15, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Rev. Robert Settles of the home, her children: Denise Gibbs, Edward Gibbs, Jr. , Eric Frazier, Mona Brawley (Don), Charles Frazier, Jean Frazier, Senita Settles, Robert Settles, Eugene Settles, Oded Settles, Timothy Settles, Garland Settles, Gloria Jean Elam and Yolanda Toney; her foster son, Robert Pressley, five grandchildren, one great-grand; siblings Evelyn Johnson, Doris Jenkins, Rudolph Baldwin and Barry Baldwin, sister-in-law Zelma Wideman and brother-in-law Leroy Settles.
Viewing will be Friday morning at Gregory Leverette & Sons Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA. Visitation will also be at Walker Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. Private graveside services for the immediate family will be Saturday at noon at Holy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Linda Tucker officiating. Social distancing and wearing of mask will be observed at all services.
Walker Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the family.