Betty Atkison Scott, 88, resident of Greenwood, widow of William Harvey Scott, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born June 9, 1932, in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Myrtle Morgan Atkison. She was a graduate of Parker High School and was active in sports, while living in the Judson Mill Community, playing softball and basketball. She was retired from Professional Medical Products.
A member of Harris Baptist Church, she was also a member of the TEL Sunday School Class and was a former choir member at every church she ever attended. Mrs. Scott dearly loved her family, including her grands and great-grands and was an avid gardener, decorator, arts and crafts expert and wrote poetry most of her adult life.
She was a devoted, loving wife to her beloved Harvey. Most knew her as Betty, but her other roles included mother, granny and gran-gran.
Surviving are a son, Russell H. and wife Tara Scott of Abbeville; two daughters, Cathy S. and husband Tommy Chalmers of Ninety Six, and Susan S. and husband John B. Thompson of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, David (Melissa) Scott, William (Emily) Scott, Joseph Scott, Morgan (Will) LaForge, Paige (Justin) Swearingen, Tanya (Brian) Boling and Kayla (Tyler) Key; eight great-grandchildren, Addilyn Scott, Emma Grace Scott, Tucker Scott, Easton Scott and Lila Scott, Jaxson Boling, Abbott Grace Hall and Parker Key; a sister-in-law, Erma Atkison; and a cousin, Shirley (Allen) Mahy.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth Atkison and Ted Atkison.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
The family will be at the home of Cathy and Tommy Chalmers, 143 Belle Rive Drive in Ninety Six and will receive friends at the graveside from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of Mrs. Scott are requested to consider giving to Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center Street, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Scott family with arrangements.