Betty Ann Strange Derrick, 72, resident of Greenwood, wife of Larry Richard Derrick, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born April 10, 1949, in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Seymour and Kathryn Thompson Strange. A 1967 graduate of Dorman High School, she attended Spartanburg Technical College. Mrs. Derrick was retired from the SC Department of Transportation IT Unit, and was previously employed with Spartanburg Technical College and the University of South Carolina at Columbia.
A member of Greenwood Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, she was also a member of the Greenwood Corvette Club and the Links at Stoney Pointe. She loved reading and using electronic social media, but was more enamored with loving her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 33 years, are a son, J. Matthew and wife, Michelle Dorman, of Charleston; three daughters, Wendy and husband, Jay Connelly, of Pomaria, Erin D. and husband, Allen Whittle, of Roanoke, VA, and Jill and husban,d Rich Parker, of Lexington; a sister, Judy Ankuta of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, Hana Dorman, Maxwell Dorman, Walker Gaskins, Makayla Connelly, Bella Whittle, Isla Whittle, Richard Parker Jr. and Lauren Parker; and two special nieces, Allison and husband Dan Broomall and Vanessa and husband Tom Taylor.
Memorial services will be conducted at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, 2 p.m. Wednesday, using current CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, including the wearing of face masks, and will be livestreamed on the Tribute Wall of her obituary on the funeral home website.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
