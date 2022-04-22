Bettie Ruff, 78, of 102 Singletree Road, widow of Robert Lee Ruff, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Magnolia Manor-Greenwood. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Jones and the late Verdel Jones. She retired from Woodfield Elementary school and a caregiver at the Burton Center. She is preceded in death by one son, Reginald Carter, and one daughter, Carmen Drennon.

She leaves to cherish her memories, three sons, Michael (Marine) Jones of Promised Land, Kenneth (Diane) Carter of Honea Path, and Mark Carter of Greenwood; one daughter, Eushonda Carter of Greenwood; one brother, Clarence (Lillie) Jones of Patterson, NJ; one sister, Gladys ( Bill) Quarles of Promised Land; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 3 p.m. on Monday April 25, 2022, at Mt. Zion A.M.E Church PLEAD Center, conducted by Rev. Willie Neal Norman Jr.. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

