ABBEVILLE — Beth Hall Newell, 88, of Abbeville, wife of the late James M. 'Jimmy' Newell, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at White Oak Manor in Newberry. She was born in Abbeville County to the late Carl and Mary Virginia Simpson Hall.
Mrs. Newell attended Antreville High School. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing delightful meals. Mrs. Newell held her family, especially her grandchildren, close to her heart. She was a member of Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Newell was preceded in death by two sisters, Carleen Campbell and Laurita Wilson.
She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Barrett (Ben) of Rock Hill and Donna Newell Horne of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Brad Barrett (JoAnne), Chris Barrett, Jacob Horne (Taylor), Samantha Smith and Zach Horne; and three great-grandchildren, Daniel Barrett, Allison Barrett and Emory Cook.
A service to celebrate Mrs. Newell's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Wayne Wicker officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Newell, may be sent to Upper Long Cane Presbyterian Church, 194 Highway 20, Abbeville, SC 29620.
A message of condolence many be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Newell family.