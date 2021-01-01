Bessie Mae Boozer Martin
Bessie Mae Boozer Martin, 67, wife of Ronald Martin, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, SC on August 20, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Emanuel and Mary Ella Boozer. Bessie was educated in the Greenwood Public School System and a graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1971. She retired from Pro-Med Manufacturing Company.
Bessie accepted the Lord as her personal Savior at an early age, and joined Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She later joined Weston Chapel A.M.E. Church with her husband Ronald.
Bessie loved to laugh and never met a stranger. Throughout her life, Bessie reflected love and forgiveness, never complaining, always praising the grace of God.
Bessie was preceded in death by a sister, Mrs. Bernice Boozer Turman and a grandson, Michael J. Boozer.
She is survived by her husband of the home, her sons, Michael (Akila) Boozer, of Greenwood, SC, Stephen Smith and daughter, Stephanie Smith of Atlanta, GA; three sisters, Mrs. Mildred Quarles, Mrs. Archie M. (Charles) Grier and Mts. Gloria (Bobby) Campbell, all of Greenwood, SC; a niece of the home, Lisa Richardson; 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to celebrate her love.
Services will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow immediately. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Sunday starting at 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Please follow social distance guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent to www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Martin family.