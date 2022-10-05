Bessie "Keat" Walker Jones, 98, of Greenwood, widow of Bobby Neal Jones, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, July 14, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Robert Neil Walker and Nellie Edwards Walker. Bessie retired from Liberty Life Insurance Company after 47 years of employment and was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the United Methodist Women. She could always be found in the kitchen creating her family's favorite dishes, such as red velvet cakes for Neal and Sam's birthday celebrations or baked spaghetti for Kerri's, or continuing the tradition at Thanksgiving of preparing her mother's famous fried dressing. She enjoyed quilting and making scrubbies to be sold for church mission projects. But most of all, she enjoyed any time that she could visit with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Neal Jones and his wife, Pam; her granddaughter, Kerri Jones Thompson and her husband, Will; her grandson, Samuel "Sam" Neal Jones and a brother, Ted Walker and his wife, Eleanor, all of Greenwood along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Bessie was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Walker Sears and four brothers, Woodrow, Hugh "Bones", Robert and Bill Walker.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Nona Woodle officiating. Burial will follow in Edgewood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ernie Walker, Curtis Walker, Mike Blum, Joe Ridlehover, Roger Walker, Homer Sears, Bob Sears and Billy Sears.
Honorary escort will be Carroll "C" Brown and David Williams.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Bryant and Bessie's devoted caregivers, Mary Ann Henry, Geraldine Tinch and Robin Sue Matthews for their special care.
Memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 103 Northside Drive East, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
