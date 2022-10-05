Bessie "Keat" Walker Jones, 98, of Greenwood, widow of Bobby Neal Jones, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home.

Born in Greenwood, July 14, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Robert Neil Walker and Nellie Edwards Walker. Bessie retired from Liberty Life Insurance Company after 47 years of employment and was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the United Methodist Women. She could always be found in the kitchen creating her family's favorite dishes, such as red velvet cakes for Neal and Sam's birthday celebrations or baked spaghetti for Kerri's, or continuing the tradition at Thanksgiving of preparing her mother's famous fried dressing. She enjoyed quilting and making scrubbies to be sold for church mission projects. But most of all, she enjoyed any time that she could visit with her family, especially her grandchildren.